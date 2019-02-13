Donna Lee Powell, age 67, of Kingston passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born December 18, 1951 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Donna enjoyed gardening and growing flowers as long as her health permitted. Preceded in death by her father, Robert Leroy Powell; mother, Dorothy Irene Mauser Powell; brother, Timothy Powell and sister, Jane Powell.

SURVIVORS

Adopted Brother & Best Friend for 40 years

Gene Grooms

Daughter

Shonda Ann Black & husband, Jerry of Jasper, Alabama

Son

James Clayton Knope, Jr. of Birmingham, Alabama

Sisters

Karen Rhyne of Kingston

Nancy Uptgraft of Northpole, Alaska

Robin Powell of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Grandchildren

Crystal Guthrie, Samantha Allen & husband, Patrick

Joseph and Josh Knope, Stephanie Kilgore

Great-Grandchildren

Elijah Helton, Spencer Brooke Allen and Broedy Allen

Several extended family and friends

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.