Donald (Don) Lewis Pennell, age 59 passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center of Knoxville, Tennessee after a courageous battle against cancer.

Don was a Carpenter and served over 20 years as a dedicated member of the Riverside Fire Co.#1 and 2 years as Chief.

Don is preceded in death, by his Parents, Edwin and Isabel Pennell, Sons SSgt. Craig Pennell and Michael Rambo. Survived by his loving wife of 21 years Ann Pennell, Daughter, Lori Jones (Dan), Daughters-n law Tara Rambo, and Sarah Bubnis; Grandson, Christopher; Brothers, Edwin Pennell, Jay Pennell (Cindy); Sisters, Denise Stellwag (Larry), Kim Ventura (Ralph), Bonnie Magnus (Bill). Many Nieces and Nephews that he truly loved.

The family would like to acknowledge the host of extended family and friends in TN who were very supportive to the end and beyond.

Donald’s family will receive his friends for a viewing on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Chadwick Memorial Funeral Home, 154 Webster Street, Riverside, NJ 08075 from 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Also family and friends will have a memorial service for him on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at New Salem Baptist Church, 1030 Oak Ridge Highway, Clinton, TN with Pastor Tim Thomas officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.