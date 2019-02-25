Home / Obituaries / Dolores Webster, age 87 of Clinton

Dolores Webster, age 87 of Clinton

Dolores Webster, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living.  Dolores was a member of South Clinton Baptist Church, member of the Eastern Star and retired from EG&G Instruments in Oak Ridge.  She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Zelpha Rutherford; husband, Ray Webster; brother, Bill Cantrell; sister, Geraldine Rutherford; step son, Jerry Jenkins.

She is survived by:

Daughter-in-law………       Carolyn Jenkins

Grandson…..                        Tyler Jenkins & wife Charlene

Great Granddaughter…    Chasity Jenkins

Niece…………………               Betsy Smith & husband James

Nephew…………..                 Gary Rutherford & wife Adaline

Great Nephew………           Scott Smith & wife Danielle

Great Great Nephews..    Colby & Devin Smith

Special family friends….   Homer Stooksbury

The family would like thank the staff & caregivers at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton for the loving care given to Dolores while she was a resident. 

The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. Roger Pugh officiating.   In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

