District tourneys done; Dragons take 3rd

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUND-UP

D3AAA Boys Championship at Karns: Oak Ridge 75 Karns 65…Oak Ridge erased a nine-point deficit early in the fourth quarter and pulled away from the Beavers to claim the District championship.

Consolation at Karns: Clinton 67 Central 59…The shots that did not fall for Clinton in Monday’s semifinal loss to Oak Ridge, did find their mark Wednesday as the Dragons held off Central to finish third in the District tournament. In Monday’s loss, the Dragons only made four three-pointers, but on Wednesday, drilled nine triples. Evan Winchester scored 22 to lead Clinton (19-14) and Jackson Garner scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, with both hitting several key free throws down the stretch.

D3A Boys Championship: Harriman 91 Oneida 81.

Consolation: Rockwood 61 Sunbright 59.

Region tournaments begin this weekend, with the girls up first on Friday February 22nd. All games will begin at 7 pm.

GIRLS

R2AAA: Anderson County at Maryville…William Blount at Oak Ridge…Powell at Bearden…Farragut at Campbell County.

R2AA: Pigeon Forge at Kingston…Carter at Alcoa…Austin-East at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Fulton at Northview Academy.

R2A: Oliver Springs at Tellico Plains…Sale Creek at Oneida…CSAS at Midway…Sunbright at Lookout Valley.

BOYS

R2AAA: Clinton at Catholic (WYSH, 7:00)…Central at Bearden…West at Oak Ridge…Maryville at Karns.

R2AA: Alcoa at Union County…Gibbs at Austin-East…Scott at Carter…Pigeon Forge at Fulton.

R2A: Copper Basin at Harriman…Rockwood at CSAS…Sunbright at Tellico Plains…Lookout Valley at Oneida.