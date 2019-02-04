Home / Featured / Dinner and a show

Dinner and a show

For some diners in Caryville Friday night, their meal came with a show.

At around 8 pm Friday, the crowd at the Shoney’s in Caryville witnesses the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team execute a felony stop of a suspected drug dealer in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Authorities say that the events that culminated with the dramatic traffic stop Friday night had begun that morning, and ended with the arrest of a Knoxville man on several charges, primarily drug-related.

Officers reported seizing large amounts of the narcotic known as “ice” as well as marijuana, along with a large amount of currency and several items beleieved to have been stolen.

33-year-old Josh Brown of Knoxville was taken to the Campbell County Jail.

