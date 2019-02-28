Delores Golden, age 99 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Delores was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church since 1937. Throughout her life she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and crafts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Golden; daughter, Judy Hylton; grandson, Gary Hylton; sisters, Betty and Margaret; brother, Edgar.

She is survived by:

Son-in-law………………….. James Hylton

Grandsons……………. Mike & Jeff Hylton

Granddaughters-in-law.. Amy Hylton and Christa Hylton

Great Grandchildren. Noah Hylton, Patty Hylton, & George Hylton

The family will have a private graveside service at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Her memorial service will be 6:00 pm, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Clinton First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Clinton First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com