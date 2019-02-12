David Eugene Bailey age 61 of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Tennova North in Powell, TN. He was the most amazing caring person, dad, brother and friend who loved people and life. He also loved playing with kids, animals, fishing and mowing yards where he had a gift in lawn care. He enjoyed riding his bicycle and driving for miles and miles just to see the pretty scenery in East Tennessee especially the mountains. David loved Jesus and would tell others about the love of Jesus.

David is preceded in death by his parents, William F. Sr and Wilma D. Bailey; and sister, Teresa Early. He is survived by his sister Darlene Bailey and Mike Brooks of Heiskell, TN; best friend, Debbie Bailey of Andersonville, TN; sister, Sandy Bailey of Clinton, TN; brother, Jr. Bailey and wife Geraldine of Maynardville, TN; nieces, Ashley, Cassandra, Alena, Shaunda, Savannah and Austynn; and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be to Jones Mortuary LLC, 375 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

David’s family will receive his friends on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 10:00am – 11:00am with his celebration of life following at 11:00am in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Gary Thornton officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

