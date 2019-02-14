DA: Officer in fatal Oak Ridge shooting acted appropriately

An investigation into an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Oak Ridge in October has been completed and the District Attorney General’s Office says that the probe determined that Officer Nathan Gibson had acted appropriately in the fatal shooting of a fleeing suspect.

On October 8th, 2018, Oak Ridge Police learned that a man identified as 36-year-old Isaiah Ramirez, who was wanted on numerous warrants, was at a home on Cumberland View Drive. Ramirez, who had a history of running from police, told a friend that he knew the police were after him and that he “did not want to be arrested because he believed he would be going to prison.”

Officers made their way to Ramirez’s suspected location, and on the way, unknowingly passed him as he stood in the front yard of another house. Ramirez, upon seeing the police, got into a pickup truck with a trailer attached and disregarded commands to get out of the vehicle. He sped off after officers used their collapsible batons to smash the passenger side window.

The pursuit wound its way through Oak Ridge, and an Oak Ridge officer was able to get in front of the truck in an attempt to slow Ramirez down. This happened in front of the General Sessions Court building on Emory Valley Drive, and instead of stopping turned into its parking lot.

He led officers around the perimeter of the lot before doubling back to the entrance, where Officer Gibson blocked his egress, got out of his cruiser and pointed his weapon at Ramirez, ordering him to stop. Ramirez, according to investigators, briefly reversed, then changed his mind and drove at Gibson, striking his leg and knocking him to the ground. Gibson fired three shots through the windshield of the truck, striking Ramirez twice and the steering wheel once. Another officer saw Gibson go down and hit the side of Ramirez’s truck with her cruiser.

Officers on the scene immediately pulled Ramirez from the truck and began rendering aid to him until paramedics arrived on the scene. Ramirez was taken to a hospital, where he was prononuced dead from two gunshots to the chest. The investigation was conducted by the TBI and utilized recordings of police radio traffic as well as cell phone video from a witness. Ramirez was on the phone during the chase and the shooting, and officers spoke with that individual, along with other witnesses and the officers who were there. All of those pieces of evidence were consistent with the statements given by all involved.

A toxicology test determined that Ramirez had Oxycodone, Aplrazolam, amphetamines and Buprenorphine in his system. Officers also found a black and silver container in the truck that contained 3 Clonazepam tablets, 21 Alprazalom tablets, 68 Buprenorphine pills, and 101 amphetamine tablets. Also found was a wallet containing $658 in cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of drugs.

After receiving the TBI’s findings, DA Dave Clark examined them and determined that Gibson “had a reasonable basis to believe that…Ramirez posed a threat of death or serious bodily injury to him,” and that he had followed procedures and training. Clark writes that Gibson was “legally entitled to use lethal force.”

In his statement, Clark writes, “While gunshots were the immediate cause of Ramirez’s death, it was Ramirez’s own decisions and conduct that were responsible for his death.”

With that, the case was closed and it was determined that legal charges against Officer Gibson would be neither legal nor appropriate.