The Crystal Lodge in Briceville will hold a rummage sale on Thursday February 7th and Friday February 8th, from 8 am to 1 pm each day, at 920 Andy’s Ridge Road in Briceville.

They will have new items, including things for the house and the kitchen, as well as tools, a free TV, antique chairs, an air conditioner and a rabbit cage.

For more information, call 865-426-6462.