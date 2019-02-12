CPD arrests two in “robbery” case

Clinton Police announced Monday that a clerk at Lee’s Travel Center and another man were arrested in connection to a reported robbery at the store on February 5th.

The CPD says that Justin Pennington was working as a clerk at the store on North Charles Seivers Boulevard last Tuesday when a man wearing a mask and all black clothing had tried to enter the front door, which Pennington says he had locked while using the restroom. When he opened the door, Pennington said the man came in holding a knife and ordered him to open the register or else he would be stabbed. Pennington initially told police that he had recognized the alleged robber as Jacob Maiden because he remembered the man’s voice from when they worked together at another business. He told officers that Maiden had said “Sorry I have to rob you, Justin.”

Jacob Maiden (ACSD)

However, once CPD Investigator Sgt. Scott Gregory, viewed surveillance camera footage and gathered more information, the clerk’s story began to fall apart.

According to CPD, the security video shows Maiden taking money form the cash register and then leaving two bags of suspected narcotics on the counter, before running out of the store. Police say that on the video, Pennington can be seen pocketing the baggies when Maiden left the premises.

Both men were arrested the following day. Maiden was charged criminal conspiracy, theft and the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of meth, while Pennington is facing criminal conspiracy and theft charges, along with a charge of possessing a Schedule II narcotic.

As of this morning, both men remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail.