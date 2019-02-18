CORED named Tree Line USA utility

(Oak Ridge press release) The Arbor Day Foundation has named the City of Oak Ridge Electric Department (CORED) a 2019 Tree Line USA utility in honor of its commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care in the Oak Ridge service area. This is the fifth year CORED has received the recognition.

“Trees are a critical part of urban landscapes all across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Service providers like the Oak Ridge Electric Department demonstrate that it’s possible for trees and utilities to co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.”

CORED achieved Tree Line USA by meeting five program standards. Utilities must follow industry standards for quality tree care; provide annual worker training in best tree-care practices; sponsor a tree-planting and public education program; maintain a tree-based energy conservation program; and participate in an Arbor Day celebration.

“The Oak Ridge Electric Department works with the community to develop the proper balance between reliable electric service and maintaining healthy vegetation in our rights of way,” Lily Seabolt, City Right of Way Specialist, said in acknowledgment of the award.

Learn more about the Oak Ridge Electric Department online at www.ored.oakridgetn.gov. Additional information about Tree Line USA can be found at www.arborday.org/TreeLineUSA.