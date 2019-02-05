Cold War Patriots information meetings underway

As we have been reporting for a couple
of weeks now, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and
Health (NIOSH) has approved a special exposure cohort (SEC) petition
to expand benefits coverage for Y-12 workers. This move means that
thousands of Y-12 workers could now qualify for new or additional
monetary compensation and free health benefits. A series of meetings
to help workers understand the ins and outs of the SEC and connect
them with advocates who can help them navigate the often complex
process for applying for benefits began today in Oak Ridge, and will
continue through Friday.
Any employee of the U.S. Department of Energy, its predecessor agencies, and contractors and subcontractors who worked at the Y-12 Plant between January 1, 1958 and December 31, 1976, could be eligible for fast-tracked benefits. The non-profit Cold War Patriots organization encourages anyone who worked at the Y-12 Plant during this timeframe to come to a meeting to learn more about this expanded SEC.
The organization is holding two information meetings per day in four locations across East Tennesssee this week.
- 10 a.m. morning meetings are for those who have their U.S. Department of Labor white medical benefits card, have an EEOICPA claim pending, or have been denied for benefits.
- The afternoon meetings, at 1 p.m., are for those who have never applied for benefits or those who previously believed they were not eligible for benefits.
Oak
Ridge
Tuesday, Feb. 5
DoubleTree by Hilton
215
S. Illinois Ave.
Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Kingston
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Noah’s Event Venue (0.2 miles southeast of Food City)
1200
Ladd Landing Blvd.
Kingston, Tenn.
Knoxville
Thursday, Feb. 7
O’Connor Senior Center
611
Winona St.
Knoxville, Tenn.
Oliver
Springs
Friday, Feb. 8
Beech Park Church
1085 E. Tri County Blvd.
Oliver Springs, Tenn.
About Cold War Patriots (CWP)
Cold War Patriots (CWP) is a division of Professional Case Management (PCM), which provides specialized in-home healthcare services to nuclear weapons and uranium workers. CWP is a community resource and advocacy organization and the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice to advocate for worker benefits. CWP helps former nuclear weapons and uranium workers get the recognition, compensation and care they have earned. CWP, the first national organization to connect workers with benefits, does this work for free on behalf of its members. Visit www.coldwarpatriots.org or call 888-903-8989 for more information.