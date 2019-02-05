Cold War Patriots information meetings underway

As we have been reporting for a couple of weeks now, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has approved a special exposure cohort (SEC) petition to expand benefits coverage for Y-12 workers. This move means that thousands of Y-12 workers could now qualify for new or additional monetary compensation and free health benefits. A series of meetings to help workers understand the ins and outs of the SEC and connect them with advocates who can help them navigate the often complex process for applying for benefits began today in Oak Ridge, and will continue through Friday.

Any employee of the U.S. Department of Energy, its predecessor agencies, and contractors and subcontractors who worked at the Y-12 Plant between January 1, 1958 and December 31, 1976, could be eligible for fast-tracked benefits. The non-profit Cold War Patriots organization encourages anyone who worked at the Y-12 Plant during this timeframe to come to a meeting to learn more about this expanded SEC.

The organization is holding two information meetings per day in four locations across East Tennesssee this week.

10 a.m. morning meetings are for those who have their U.S. Department of Labor white medical benefits card, have an EEOICPA claim pending, or have been denied for benefits.

The afternoon meetings, at 1 p.m., are for those who have never applied for benefits or those who previously believed they were not eligible for benefits.

Oak Ridge

Tuesday, Feb. 5

DoubleTree by Hilton

215 S. Illinois Ave.

Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Kingston

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Noah’s Event Venue (0.2 miles southeast of Food City)

1200 Ladd Landing Blvd.

Kingston, Tenn.

Knoxville

Thursday, Feb. 7

O’Connor Senior Center

611 Winona St.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Oliver Springs

Friday, Feb. 8

Beech Park Church

1085 E. Tri County Blvd.

Oliver Springs, Tenn.

About Cold War Patriots (CWP)

Cold War Patriots (CWP) is a division of Professional Case Management (PCM), which provides specialized in-home healthcare services to nuclear weapons and uranium workers. CWP is a community resource and advocacy organization and the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice to advocate for worker benefits. CWP helps former nuclear weapons and uranium workers get the recognition, compensation and care they have earned. CWP, the first national organization to connect workers with benefits, does this work for free on behalf of its members. Visit www.coldwarpatriots.org or call 888-903-8989 for more information.