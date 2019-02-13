Home / Featured / CNS: Over $1 million raised for United Way

CNS: Over $1 million raised for United Way

Jim Harris

(CNS press release) Pantex and Y-12 contributions to the United Way topped $1 million in 2018 in donations gathered from employees, retirees, Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC, the sites’ managing and operating contractor, announced.

The sites engaged in yearlong campaigns to generate money for the United Way, raising funds through silent auctions and various jewelry, book and food sales at the sites as well as employee contributions. A $150,000 donation from CNS’ parent companies also was included in the total.

“Pantexans understand the value of giving to the local community and of helping those in need,” Pantex Site Manager Todd Ailes said. “Year after year, our employees and retirees step up to take care of people in the Panhandle.”

“One of the best ways to help our local communities is through the United Way,” Y-12 Site Manager Bill Tindal said. “Y-12 and East Tennessee are special places because of the commitment of our employees to giving back to our neighbors.”

Y-12 employee contributions to the United Way are distributed in 17 East Tennessee counties, while Pantex contributions benefit the Texas Panhandle region and equated to 11 percent of the overall Amarillo and Canyon United Way campaign.

