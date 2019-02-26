Clinton road closed; City Council recap

The City of Clinton Public Works Department says that a section of Eagle Bend Road, between the intersection of Franklin Place and a private driveway at 1100 Eagle Bend Road, has been closed due to a landslide. Barricades and advance warning signs have been installed.

This section of road is where a guard rail is located in a sharp curve and on a steep slope near the Clinch River, according to city officials, who believe that fluctuating river levels related to last weekend’s heavy rainfall may have contributed to the problem. Geotechnical engineering assistance is being requested and a plan for repairs will be announced soon.

Until the road is fixed and reopened, motorists will need to use J.D. Yarnell Industrial Parkway as an alternate route.

During the Clinton City Council meeting Monday, City Manager Roger Houck said the roadway could be closed for 4 to 6 weeks while that work is being performed and that the project could end up moving the roadway itself about 15 feet away from the river to prevent further poroblems in the future.

Also during the City Council meeting, officials learned that interior demolition has begun at the beleaguered Magnet Mills property. That work includes removing the pipes and other components for the remaining building’s sprinkler system and the building’s current owners estimated that it could be between 60 and 90 days before the entire building is demolished. They are awaiting special equipment for the demolition from Indiana. The owners are under a court order that says that within the next three weeks, if demolition has not begun, that all of their work at the site would be stopped and the city would take over demolition and seek reimbursement from the property owners.

Local businessman Joe Hollingsworth also presented an overview of his proposed 450-acre park in South Clinton that would be constructed by the Hollingsworth Foundation and maintained through a conservancy that would be established for that purpose. During the meeting, Hollingsworth also assured Council members that the coal fly ash stored on the site back in the 1990s is completely capped and contained and that his company’s monitoring of the site has shown that none of the material encapsulated by several feet of clay has escaped over the years.

Hollingsworth said Monday that he hopes to break ground on the park as soon as the end of this summer, if all goes as planned, but he added that there are still several hurdles to clear before that happens.

It was also announced last night that the public is invited to come and tour the site of the proposed park, which would include a public gathering place, hiking and bike trails and more, on Saturday March 16th from 11 am to 2 pm. During the event, people will be able to speak with project officials and learn more about what could be a jewel in the city of Clinton.