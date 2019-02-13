Clinton man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

A Clinton man was arrested Monday after a woman told Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies that he had beaten her and refused to let her leave his house after she accepted a ride from him on Friday.

30-year-old Jason Bradley Braden’s father called deputies Monday morning and told them that his son had brought a woman to his house on Longmire Road Friday, and that he believed that Jason had beaten the woman and refused to let her leave.

Deputies went to the home and found the woman lying face down on a bed with Jason Braden lying next to her, according to the deputy’s report. Braden was removed from the room while deputies questioned the woman, who Deputy Sharon Baird reported had a very swollen eye and heavy brusing. The woman refused to answer questions until she was assured that Braden was no longer in the room, at which point she told officers that she had been walking along the side of Charles Seivers Boulevard on Friday when she was offered a ride by a man who turned out to be Braden. She got into the van, and Braden told her that he needed to run by his house before he took her to her destination.

Once they arrived at the house on Longmire, she says that Braden began making excuses as to why he couldn’t take her home, took her cell phone and only allowed her to make calls on speakerphone and read any text messages she tried to send. The woman told deputies that Braden eventually began threatening her if she tried to leave, and when she did try, says that he would chase her down and physically bring her back to the house.

She said that during the time she was being held inside the home, Braden had repeatedly hit her in the head and face, and Deputy Baird reported numerous other injuries on the woman.

Jason Braden told deputies that the woman had injured herself during intercourse.

He was arrested on a pair of felonies–aggravated assault and kidnapping–as well as a misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment. As of this morning, he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail.

The alleged victim was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.