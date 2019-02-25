Home / Featured / Clinton Council meets Monday

Clinton Council meets Monday

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

The Clinton City Council will meet at 5:30 Monday afternoon at City Hall for its regular monthly session.

In addition to reports from various department heads and the consideration of a couple of resolutions, the big-ticket item on the agenda for tonight is listed under “New Business” and will be a review of a proposal from local business mogul Joe Hollingsworth to build a large park in South Clinton, which he says his foundation will pay to construct and maintain.

The Clinton City Council meeting begins at 5:30 pm at City Hall and if you cannot make it to the meeting in person, you can watch it on ACTV, Comcast Cable channel 95, in Anderson County.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Campbell authorities busy Friday

Law enforcement officers in Campbell County were busy once again on Friday, conducting not one, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.