Clinton Council meets Monday

The Clinton City Council will meet at 5:30 Monday afternoon at City Hall for its regular monthly session.

In addition to reports from various department heads and the consideration of a couple of resolutions, the big-ticket item on the agenda for tonight is listed under “New Business” and will be a review of a proposal from local business mogul Joe Hollingsworth to build a large park in South Clinton, which he says his foundation will pay to construct and maintain.

The Clinton City Council meeting begins at 5:30 pm at City Hall and if you cannot make it to the meeting in person, you can watch it on ACTV, Comcast Cable channel 95, in Anderson County.