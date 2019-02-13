Children’s Museum to host annual International Festival

(CMOR press release) The Oak Ridge International Folk Dancers will join entertainers representing cultures around the world when the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge hosts its annual International Festival on Saturday, February 23.

The family-friendly International Festival will present entertainment, crafts and cuisines from many countries, with musical and dance entertainment on stage throughout the day and crafts for children to make and take home. The festival entertainment will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Children’s Museum, 461 West Outer Dr., Oak Ridge.

Crafts that children may make and take include crocodile masks, an Egyptian necklace, and a French flag. They may also learn about collecting international postage stamps and take their own passport around the festival booths to have it stamped and get a prize.

Other performers include Trollkresten Scandinavian Dancers, Knoxville Pipes and Drums, Tennessee Irish Dancers, Ms. Mahagi with Japanese Guitar, Lucia’s Arte Y Pasión Flamenca Dancers, National Martial Arts, Spice of India dancers, Meraki Greek Dancers from St. George Greek Orthodox Church, and Debka and the Oasis Dancers.

Elza Gate, a duo that performs traditional mountain music and bluegrass, and the Missing Goats, a band entertaining with Irish, Scottish, and Appalachian music, will also perform at the festival.

Children and adults will be invited to participate with the Oak Ridge International Folk Dancers after they perform. The dancers present village dances from throughout Europe, China, Russia, Mexico, South Africa and Japan. Among cultural, craft and information booths will be Nuestros Niῆos, a non-profit offering Guatemalan crafts; basket weaving by Fox Hollow Creations; Sons of Norway; Japanese origami with Shigeko Uppuluri; Knox Asian Festival; Hampton Wood Carvings; and the Oak Ridge Amateur Radio Club.

Food vendors will have dishes to purchase from more than a dozen countries. The Knoxville Area Model Railroaders will operate model trains at the World of Trains exhibit during the festival. The International Festival is supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Arts Fund for East Tennessee, a fund of the East Tennessee Foundation. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the event.

Admission to the International Festival is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $10 for children 3-17 and $1 off each category for museum members. The event is free for children 2 and under.

For more information, call the Children’s Museum at (865) 482-1074, or see the Children’s Museum web site at http://childrensmuseumofoakridge.org.