Cherokee Orchard Road Loop to close temporarily for tree removal work

Jim Harris

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Cherokee Orchard Road Loop will be closed for tree-removal work beginning Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 15. This 1-mile, single-lane loop section of Cherokee Orchard Road begins just past the Noah Bud Ogle Cabin. The cabin and parking area will remain accessible to visitors.
The loop will be closed to all vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists throughout the closure period to allow for the safe removal of damaged trees along the narrow road corridor. Hikers are encouraged to use one of the other trails to access Mt. Le Conte and to enjoy other areas of the park during this temporary closure.  
For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

