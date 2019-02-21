Home / Obituaries / Carolyn Sue Massengill, age 70

Carolyn Sue Massengill, age 70

Carolyn Sue Massengill, age 70 passed away February 19, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge after a courageous battle against cancer. Carolyn was born June 5, 1948 to the late Glenn Moore Massengill and Laura Queener Massengill. She was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church and graduate of Roane State Community College.

Carolyn was an avid gardener with a gift for bringing life to landscape. Often you could find her transplanting, rooting, or otherwise making the world a better place with gorgeous flowers. Carolyn also enjoyed local history, serving as the Norris Dam State Park Lenoir Museum curator for several years.

Carolyn is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kara and Andrew Bush and three grandchildren whom she cherished: Jonathan “Drew” Williams, Bailey Williams, and Morgan Bush, all of Oak Ridge. She is survived by beloved sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth and Ira Marlow, of Caryville. 

The family would like to thank the Methodist Medical Center Oncology Floor (4) and Drs. Thompson and Dallas for providing exceptional support during this time. 

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top, on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Bill Waddell and Rev. Jerry Marlow officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:30am and will go in funeral procession to the Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11am interment. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn has requested that donations are made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donatewww.holleygamble.com 

