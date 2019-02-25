Home / Featured / Campbell authorities busy Friday

Jim Harris Featured, Local News 2019-02-25

Law enforcement officers in Campbell County were busy once again on Friday, conducting not one, but two separate raids during which search warrants were issued.

The first occurred at around 8 am Friday at a home on Kenwood Lane in LaFollette, and was executed by deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, as well as officers from the LaFollette Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force. Federal ATF agents also assisted with the raid, during wich investigators say they seized a “large amount” of illegal narcotics, including a quarter-pound of marijuana. Charges in this case will be presented to a grand jury.

The second raid was carried out at around 2 pm Friday at a house on Conner Street in Jacksboro after an investigation sparked by citizen complaints. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was joined in serving the warrant by Jacksboro police officers.

The occupant of the home was not there at the time of the raid, but officers reported seizing almost a pound of marijuana with an approximate street value of $2000, as well as digital scales, plastic baggies and a police scanner. Charges in this case are also pending.

