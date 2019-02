There will be an All-You-Can-Eat Chili Supper to benefit Blair Volunteer Fire Department on Friday February 8th from 4 to 8 pm at the fire station at 1911 Old Harriman Highway in Oliver Springs.

You’ll get hot dogs and chili, with all the fixings, plus dessert and a drink for just $5 per person.

All proceeds go toward funding the operations of Blair VFD.