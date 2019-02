Billy Porier, age 82, of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Norris Health and Rehab. Billy was born March 7, 1936 in Genoa, AK to the late Rudy and Jewell Porier.

The family will have a memorial service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com