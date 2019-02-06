Home / Obituaries / Billie Elizabeth Braden, age 78, of Clinton

Billie Elizabeth Braden, age 78, of Clinton

Billie Elizabeth Braden, age 78, of Clinton, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born in Lake City, TN, on September 23, 1940 to the late Carl and Maggie Braden Goans. Billie was a member of Bell’s Campground Baptist Church. She enjoyed studying her bible and doing needle point. In addition to her parents, Billie is preceded in death by husband, Robert F. Braden. 

Survived by:
Sons……………………..Carl (Tammy) Braden
                                   Neal (Sandy) Braden
Grandchildren……..Adam (Kellie) Braden, Ashlyn Braden, 
                                  Jordan (Ashley) Braden, Chandler (Kendall) Braden           
                                  and Gavin Braden
Great Grandchildren……..Briley, Eleanor and Weston
Special Friends: Jan Cox, Larry and Sherry Robbins
Special thanks to Dr. Sandra Mincey, Mary Hickman and Ashton Prater

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 5-7 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with the Rev. Jason Goans, Rev. Keith Tillman and Rev. Larry Webster. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:30 AM and go in funeral procession to the Grandview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment. www.holleygamble.com

