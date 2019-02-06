Home / Obituaries / Beverly Jane White, age 72 of Lake City

Beverly Jane White, age 72 of Lake City

Beverly Jane White, age 72 of Lake City passed away on February 4, 2019 at the Summit View Of Rocky Top. Beverly was born on December 22, 1946 in Briceville, TN to the late Willard Lee and Betty June Foust White. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Beverly loved people, her birds and going to church. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, James White, sister, Victoria Lee White, aunt, Anna Bea & Eugene Jones.

Many Cousins, Family and Friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service:8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Interment: 11;00 AM, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, TN.

You may also view Beverly’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

