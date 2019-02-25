ASAP youth, others meet with state legislators

(ASAP of Anderson press release) Coalition members, staff, and youth ambassadors from ASAP of Anderson traveled to Nashville, TN this week to join coalitions across the state for Prevention Alliance of Tennessee (PAT) Day on the Hill. ASAP Youth Ambassadors sat down with Lt. Governor Randy McNally to advocate for substance misuse prevention in our community. The students brought up several issues including concerns about electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), tobacco, ketamine, alternative opioid treatments, and medical marijuana. Lt. Governor listened intently as each student gave facts and personal accounts to illustrate the effects of these substances and suggested policy improvements to keep themselves, their fellow students and their community safe and healthy.

Pictured Left to Right: (Back Row) Stacey Pratt, Michael Foster, Adyn Krause, Grace Duncan, Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Rosalia Otaduy-Ramirez, Matthew Calhoun, Merritt Philpot, (Middle) Tribby Kelly, Shayla Sanderson, Audrey Bufton, Alexis Hammond, Manshi Patel, Lesly Chavez, Elizabeth Lowman, Megan Nash, (Front) Kim Pouncey, Jennifer Burnette, Stephanie Strutner, and Johanna Cimilluca

In addition, Youth Ambassadors also expressed their concerns and had their voices heard in meetings with both Representative John Ragan and Representative Dennis Powers. The students strongly advocated for primary prevention of substance misuse in Anderson County and across Tennessee.







Pictured Left to Right: Merritt Philpot, Alexis Hammond, Rosalia Otaduy-Ramirez, Grace Duncan, Audrey Bufton, Adyn Krause, Manshi Patel, Matthew Calhoun, Lesly Chavez, Elizabeth Lowman, Representative John Ragan





PAT Day on the Hill is an annual event that coordinates anti-drug coalitions from across Tennessee to educate policy makers on the importance of prevention and how Tennessee’s coalitions like ASAP of Anderson are making a difference and showing strong return on investment for primary prevention dollars. In Anderson County, for every dollar spent on primary prevention there is a return of $17.73.

ASAP of Anderson also attended the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Dinner on Wednesday evening where we were able to support the Chamber and speak to substance misuse prevention priorities.

For more information, contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007, ASAPofAnderson@gmail.com, or visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org . Follow ASAPofAndersom on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.