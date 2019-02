ASAP of Anderson’s annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet will be held on Friday, March 1st at noon at Calhoun’s in Oak Ridge.

ASAP will be celebrating the culmination of 10 years of prevention and their volunteers as well as this year’s Ally of the Year candidates and winner.

Lunch will be served.

You are asked to RSVP by February 14, 2019 to reserve your spot. You can do that by emailing asapofanderson@gmail.com or calling 865-457-3007.