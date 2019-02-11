Ann Ruth Nygard, age 91 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Summit View of Farragut, Knoxville, TN. She was born on September 9, 1927 in Shelbyville, TN. She was the daughter of George Wesley Armstrong and Katie Virginia Gregory Armstrong. She moved with her parents to Oak Ridge in 1944 and was a 1945 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She was a member of Clinton Church of Christ, and enjoyed working alongside her husband at Hillbrook Christian Camp and its summer programs for youth. She was a sweet, caring lady and a loving mother.

Mrs. Nygard was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Myron (Mike) Nygard, her parents, and all of her eight siblings. Mrs. Nygard is survived by two daughters, Kathy Caudle and husband Rick of Farragut, TN, and Pam Nygard of Oak Ridge; two sons, Jim Nygard and wife Lois, and Marty Nygard and wife April all of Oak Ridge; she is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 5-7pm. A graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 1pm. The family asks that any memorials to be made to Hillbrook Christian Camp, in care of Herman Herren, 712 Riverbend Road, Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com