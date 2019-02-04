Aline Dabney Martin, age 97 of Lake City passed away peacefully at her residence on February 2, 2019. Aline was born on October 5, 1921 in Beech Grove, TN to the late William Burley and Alice Duncan Dabney. She was a lifelong member of the Main Street Baptist Church. Aline loved flowers, cooking, reading and going to church. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy F. Martin, brothers, William “Bill”, Owen, Eldridge “Mutt” and Joe Glen Dabney, sisters, Thelma Hendren, Hazel Lou Hall and Marie Sharp.

Survivors

Sons Dennie & Kaye Martin Union Mill, NC

James “Ronnie” & Joan Martin Lake City

Grandchildren Januarie & Douglas West

Jessica & Alan Lane

April & Chris Rowe

Great Grandchildren Holland & Browning West

Luke & Finn Lane

Nicholas & Noah Boggs, Austin, Joey & Abigail Rowe

Caregivers Ethel Kennedy, Gail Harris, Sharon Sharp & Pam Romig

Many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in honor of Aline to the Main Street Baptist Church.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service:7:00 PM, Monday, February 4 ,2019 at the Main Street Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 am on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 to go in funeral procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 am interment.

You may also view Aline’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.