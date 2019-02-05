Alan Stuart Morgan, age 71 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home. He was an USMC Veteran serving in Vietnam and was a purple heart recipient. Alan loved his family. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid UT fan.

Alan is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Hazel Morgan; and daughter, Amy Morgan.

Alan is survived by his wife, Lori Morgan of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Casey Austin of Guntersville, AL; son, Clay Williams of Morris, AL; sister, Sandra Moore of Sevierville, TN; grandson, J.T. Austin; and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ben Atchley State Veterans Home, 9910 Coward Mill Road, Knoxville, TN 37931.

Alan’s family and friends will gather on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the East TN State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, TN at 9:30 am for a graveside service with full military honors at his graveside. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements