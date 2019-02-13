ACSD investigating break-in, theft at Lambert’s

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a break-in at Lambert’s Auto Parts on Clinton Highway. Monday morning, deputies were called to the business and were told by employees that sometime between the close of business at approximately 6 pm on Friday and the time he arrived on Monday morning, someone had broken in.

Deputies discovered a broken window in the lobby as well as a cut screen on another window that led to an office. Inside the office, the thieves stole a wi-fi router.

Deputies and employees reviewed surveillance camera footage that showed two men breaking into the business early Sunday morning, with one of them heading to the office and the other stealing a pair of silver-colored wheels and tries for a late model Ford Focus. The two then left the business through the front door.

The Criminal Investigation Division is following up.