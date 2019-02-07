Home / Featured / AC Schools closed Thursday, Friday

AC Schools closed Thursday, Friday

Jim Harris

Due to flooding in parts of the area, and due to an increased number of illnesses, Anderson County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday (February 7 & 8).

School staff will use the extra days to clean and sanitize classrooms.

