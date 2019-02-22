AC schools announce ‘Round-Up’ dates, times

Believe it or not, the Anderson County School System has announced the dates for its annual Early Kindergarten Registration, also known as the Kindergarten/Preschool Round-Up, for those students who will begin school in the fall.

Kindergartners must be five years old on or before August 15th, 2019, and preschool students must be three or four years old on or before that date.

Each Anderson County elementary school will have its own Round-Up event, beginning Monday April 1st at Briceville Elementary School and continuing through Thursday April 11th. If you cannot attend the Round-Up at your child’s future school on that specific day, you can always come by that school between 8:30 am to 2 pm each school day and get your child registered. If you are not sure about which school your child is zoned for, simply call the Transportation Department at 865-457-7789 with your current address and they will direct you to the appropriate school.

You do need to have your child registered by June 3rd.

Evening registrations will also be held on March 28th and April 11th from 5 to 7 pm in the board room at the Anderson County Schools’ Central Office in the Jolley Building.

The specific Round-Up dates for each school are as follows and will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 am each day:

Monday April 1st, Briceville Elementary School;

Tuesday April 2nd, Lake City Elementary;

Wednesday April 3rd, Dutch Valley Elementary;

Thursday April 4th, Norris Elementary;

Friday April 5th, Andersonville Elementary;

Monday April 8th, Fairview Elementary;

Tuesday April 9th, Claxton Elementary;

Wednesday April 10th, Grand Oaks Elementary;

Thursday April 11th, Norwood Elementary School.

Parents and guardians will need to bring the following documents in order to complete the registration process:

Child’s birth certificate;

Child’s Social Security card;

Proof of a physical exam (from on or after January 1st, 2019) and immunization records;

Proof of residence;

Any legal documentation, such as custody papers;

and the parent or guardian’s driver’s license or other state-issued photo ID.

For more information, call 865-463-2800, extension 2823 or visit www.acs.ac.