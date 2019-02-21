Home / Community Bulletin Board / Illness, flooding concerns to keep AC schools closed; NWS reminds drivers of dangers of high water

Illness, flooding concerns to keep AC schools closed; NWS reminds drivers of dangers of high water

Due to lingering illness among students and staff, along with concerns over flooding conditions brought about by this week’s heavy, persistent rainfall, Anderson County schools were closed on Thursday and will remain closed through Friday.

High water has impacted many roads in the county, making some impassable. Earlier today, officials said that water covered parts of Airport Road, Irwin Mill Road and Pumpkin Hollow Road, forcing those roads to be closed.

With a little break in the heaviest of the rain today, water is expected to begin to lower, but another system moves in tonight that is expected to dump even more water on the already-saturated ground.

The National Weather Service reminds everyone to avoid driving into high water, as you have no real idea of how deep the water may be, how fast it may be moving under the surface or the condition of the roadway underneath.

According to the NWS, each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near flood waters.

People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in automobiles as they are swept downstream. Of these drownings, many are preventable, but too many people continue to drive around the barriers that warn you the road is flooded.

A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters.

For more information, visit https://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/water/tadd/.

