D3AAA: Dragons overcome Panthers, advance to semis, Region

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES
Friday February 15th at D3AAA Boys’ second round at Karns
Clinton 57 Powell 51: The Dragons led nmost of the first half, lost that lead in the third quarter, but then rallied late to advance to the District semifinals and the Region Tournament. Jackson Garner led the Dragons (18-13) with 20 points, while Evan Winchester added 18.
Karns 66 Anderson County 63.
Saturday February 16th at D3AAA Girls’ semifinals at Karns
Campbell County 63 Anderson County 44…Oak Ridge 49 Powell 36.
SCHEDULE MONDAY FEBRUARY 18th at Karns
D3AAA Boys’ semifinals: 6:00, Karns vs. Central…7:30 (WYSH), Clinton vs. Oak Ridge.
TUESDAY FEBRUARY 19th at Karns
Girls consolation, 6:00, Anderson County vs. Powell….Championship, 7:30, Oak Ridge vs. Campbell County.