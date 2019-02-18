Home / Featured / D3AAA: Dragons overcome Panthers, advance to semis, Region

D3AAA: Dragons overcome Panthers, advance to semis, Region

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 15 Views

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

Friday February 15th at D3AAA Boys’ second round at Karns

Clinton 57 Powell 51: The Dragons led nmost of the first half, lost that lead in the third quarter, but then rallied late to advance to the District semifinals and the Region Tournament. Jackson Garner led the Dragons (18-13) with 20 points, while Evan Winchester added 18.

Karns 66 Anderson County 63.

Saturday February 16th at D3AAA Girls’ semifinals at Karns

Campbell County 63 Anderson County 44…Oak Ridge 49 Powell 36.

SCHEDULE MONDAY FEBRUARY 18th at Karns

D3AAA Boys’ semifinals: 6:00, Karns vs. Central…7:30 (WYSH), Clinton vs. Oak Ridge.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 19th at Karns

Girls consolation, 6:00, Anderson County vs. Powell….Championship, 7:30, Oak Ridge vs. Campbell County.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

THP: Roane man killed in collision with train

A Rockwood man was killed Friday night when his car was struck by a train …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.