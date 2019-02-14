District Tourney: CHS boys advance with win over Halls

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 13th

D3AAA at Karns (Boys)

Clinton 71 Halls 59: The fifth-seeded Dragons got off to a sluggish start and trailed the 8th-seeded Halls Red Devils 30-29 at halftime, but used a strong second half to pull away and advance to the second round. Evan Winchester led CHS (16-13) with 25 points, Jackson Garner added 18 and Chase Lockard 11. Clinton will face Powell, the 4th seed in the tourney, Friday night at 6 pm for a berth in the semifinals and next week’s Region tournament. WYSH will carry the game on our Facebook page beginning at 6 pm.

Karns 74 Campbell County 66: The homestanding Beavers rallied late down the stretch to eliminate the Cougars. Karns plays Anderson County Friday night at 7:30.

D3A Girls

Midway 68 Coalfield 50…Oliver Springs 45 Wartburg 41.

SCHEDULE THURSDAY FEBRUARY 14th

D3AAA (Girls)

Clinton vs. Anderson County, 6:00…The game will be carried via Facebook Live on the WYSH Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/wyshradio/)….7:30 Halls vs. Powell.

D3A Boys

Sunbright at Oakdale…Rockwood at Wartburg.