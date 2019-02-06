FORPL announces Winter Book Sale

Friends of the Oak Ridge Library will have its Winter 2019 Book Sale from February 14-17 in the Oak Ridge Public Library Auditorium.

The sale includes print and other media, most for sale for 50 cents or $1.00.

The sale will be open Thursday, February 14, from 5-7:30 p.m. for members only ($5.00 individual and $10.00 family may be bought at the door); Friday, February 15, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Facebook promotion; Saturday, February 16, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1/2 price sale; Sunday, February 17, 2:30-5:30 p.m., $3.00/bag; and Silent Auction, Thursday-Saturday.

Scanning devices are not allowed at the Members Sale on Thursday night, but they may be used Friday through Sunday. Friday is Facebook Day. You can “like” Friends of the Oak Ridge Library on Facebook (www.facebook.com/foloakridge) and, when you come to the sale, receive a discount card, which can be used during the sale or at the Book Nooks later.

The Silent Auction begins on Thursday evening and ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday evening. It will be an eclectic collection of publications and other items, including titles by former Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Head Summitt, a travel-size set of chess and checkers, and a collection of titles by William Makepeace Thackeray, a press release said.

And remember that donations of books, DVDs, CDs, and other publications are always welcomed because Friends of the Oak Ridge Library uses them to fill the Book Nooks as well as the shelves at the Book Sale. Donations can be left at the Library’s Main Desk, the press release said.

The Oak Ridge Public Library is located at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike.