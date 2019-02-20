20 years of Smokies Park being celebrated in 2019

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the team will commemorate the 20-year anniversary of Smokies Stadium during the 2019 season. The club has released a 20th anniversary logo that will be used throughout the 2019 season.

The Tennessee Smokies have called Smokies Stadium in Kodak, TN its home since 2000. The ballpark has seen many renovations over the past 20 years including picnic decks, suite level, press box, restaurant, clubhouse, performance center, and much more.

Over the past 20 years, the Smokies have had many stars of the baseball world come through Smokies Stadium. Some of the notable names to come through Kodak include, Yadier Molina, Orlando Hudson, Roy Halladay, Chris Archer, Michael Young, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, and many more.

The Smokies will be allowing fans to join in on the 20th anniversary celebration by offering an exclusive 20th anniversary t-shirt available for presale until Monday, March 11th. The shirt will feature the 20th anniversary logo and can be purchased for $27, and includes free shipping if purchased by March 11th. Fans can preorder their 20th anniversary shirts by visiting this link:

The Smokies will commence their 2019 home campaign against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The full schedule for next season and season ticket information can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.