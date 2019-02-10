10th Annual Spring Norris Lake Cleanup March 30th

(Submitted) The Norris Lake Project Team is conducting its 10th Annual Spring Norris Lake Cleanup on March 30th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be launch sites in all five counties of Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Union and Grainger County. (See below for specific locations)

Volunteers will be cleaning up the lake shore near the launch points and on nearby islands. Boat transportation will be provided but if you have a boat, you are welcome to bring it. You are also encouraged to bring a life jacket it you have one.

Bags will be provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority at all of the locations. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and wear tennis shoes, boots or other shoes with tread. The lake banks will be muddy so please wear appropriate footwear. Each participant will receive a free T-shirt or baseball cap.

Children (under the age of 18) are welcome to participate in this event but please be aware that minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a registration and release form signed by a legal guardian.

Please go to www.norrislakeproject.com to register. If you have any questions, please email info@norrislakeproject.com or call 865-457-4547.

Launch locations include:

-> Anderson County-Launching from Sequoyah Marina and working toward Anderson County Park.

-> Campbell County-Launching at Sugar Hollow Marina

-> Claiborne/Grainger County-Launching at Lone Mountain Shores

-> Union County-Launching from Beach Island Marina and Hickory Star Marina





