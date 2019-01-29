Home / Featured / Wreck snarls traffic on I-75

Wreck snarls traffic on I-75

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

A traffic accident early Tuesday morning proved to be the biggest problem drivers in Anderson County experienced on a day when inclement weather was predicted.

Shortly before 3:30 am, a crash involving several vehicles, including a TDOT truck and a tractor-trailer, occurred near mile marker 118 on I-75 North, just across the line from Knox County.

The crash sent the driver of the TDOT truck to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Hazmat crews were called in to clean up about 100 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled in the wreck, which is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

I-75 North was down to one lane for several hours as a result of the crash and the cleanup. Southbound traffic was not affected.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP resumes full operations with end of shutdown

(GSMNP release) With the enactment of the continuing resolution, staff at Great Smoky Mountains National …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.