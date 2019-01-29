Wreck snarls traffic on I-75

A traffic accident early Tuesday morning proved to be the biggest problem drivers in Anderson County experienced on a day when inclement weather was predicted.

Shortly before 3:30 am, a crash involving several vehicles, including a TDOT truck and a tractor-trailer, occurred near mile marker 118 on I-75 North, just across the line from Knox County.

The crash sent the driver of the TDOT truck to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Hazmat crews were called in to clean up about 100 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled in the wreck, which is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

I-75 North was down to one lane for several hours as a result of the crash and the cleanup. Southbound traffic was not affected.