Weekend hoops wrap-up

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY JANUARY 11th

Clinton girls 54 Central 31…The Lady Dragons blew the game open in the second half, as Danyel Joy scored 16 of her game-high 24 points after halftime. Abby Stinnett added 13 points for Clinton, which improved to 13-5, 5-3 in D3AAA.

Central boys 76 Clinton 62…The Dragons had no answer at home for Tevan Summers, who hit eight three-pointers on his way to 27 points and his teammate Sean Oglesby added 19 of his 22 in the second half. Clinton fell to 9-10, 3-5 in D3AAA despite 21 points from Evan Winchester and 20 from Luke Harrison.

Powell girls 67 Anderson County 40…Anderson County boys 62 Powell 61.

Campbell County girls 89 Karns 30…Karns boys 68 Campbell County 67.

Sunbright girls 44 Oliver Springs 33…Sunbright boys 76 Oliver Springs 60.

Union County girls 58 Gibbs 22…Union County boys 82 Gibbs 62.

Kingston girls 47 Harriman 17…Harriman boys 59 Kingston 56.

Oneida girls 73 Coalfield 21…Oneida boys 82 Coalfield 52.

Oakdale girls 34 Rockwood 16…Oakdale boys 66 Rockwood 62.

Midway girls 51 Wartburg 47…Wartburg boys 84 Midway 68.

SATURDAY JANUARY 12th

(At Cumberland Gap) Wayne County (Ky.) boys 92 Clinton 66.

SCHEDULE MONDAY JANUARY 14th

Austin-East at Powell…Claiborne at Union County…Kingston at Sweetwater.

SCHEDULE TUESDAY JANUARY 15th

Halls at Clinton (WYSH)…Anderson County at Scott…Oak Ridge at Central…Rockwood at Oliver Springs…Oneida at Jellico…Campbell County at Carter…Wartburg at Coalfield…Sunbright at Midway…Harriman at Oakdale…Loudon at Kingston.



