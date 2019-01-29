Weather forces closures of several facilities in GSMNP

Just days after reopening all park facilities following the end of the partial government shutdown, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Sugarlands Visitor Center, Oconaluftee Visitor Center, Park Headquarters, and all administrative offices will be closed today, January 29, due to inclement weather.

As of this morning, according to a National Park Service press release, most park roads were closed except for the following: Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Sugarlands Visitor Center, the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, and Newfound Gap Road from Cherokee to Smokemont Campground.

All facilities are closed and travel is not recommended.

Please visit https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm to view images from webcams across the park including Newfound Gap.

For the most up to date information about road closures, follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

Visitors may also call the Park’s Road and Weather Information Line at 865-436-1200.