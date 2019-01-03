Waffle breakfast to benefit Girls Inc.

(Oak Ridge press release) Centennial Golf Course has announced that it will host a waffle breakfast fundraiser to benefit Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley. The event will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The cost of admission is $5 for all ages and includes access to a full waffle bar with toppings. All proceeds will go to Girls Inc. of Oak Ridge. There is no need to pre-register for the event.

Girls Inc. is an after-school, summer camp, break camp, and sports program for girls 5-18 years old. The organization began in 1976 and opened its permanent Oak Ridge campus in 2000 at 1798 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Girls Inc. has grown to be an integral part of our community and serves over 850 girls every year across Anderson, Roane and Knox Counties.

Centennial Golf Course is located at 101 Centennial Boulevard in Oak Ridge. The course is currently operating on its winter schedule, with tee times available Monday-Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The clubhouse serves breakfast every Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Questions about the fundraiser can be directed to Centennial Golf Course at (865) 483-2291 or Girls Inc. of Oak Ridge at (865) 482-4475.