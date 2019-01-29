Home / Obituaries / Vienna Mary Alice Hicks, 70

Vienna Mary Alice Hicks, 70

Vienna Mary Alice Hicks (70) went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 27, 2019.  She was born on April 10, 1948 in Oneida, TN to her parents, Dr. William Lee Pyle and Laura Pyle.  She married Curtis Hicks in 1965 and had five children. Her favorite past times were spending time with her family, reading her bible, tending to her garden and taking care of her dog, Nikita. She is survived by her children:  Charles, Sherry, Stephanie, and Jeff; her brother, John Pyle and Uncle J.C. Slaven; and sons-in-law, Bill, Derek and Brad.  She was predeceased by her beloved son Wesley Hicks and husband Curtis.  She has five grandchildren:  Michael Sharp, Samara Sharp, Jax Sharp, Desire Best, and Tessa Best.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 30, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Service to be held following visitation at 3:00 pm with graveside service to follow at Norris Memorial Gardens.

“A precious one from me is gone, A voice I love is stilled, A vacant place in my world, That never can be filled.”

www.holleygamble.com

