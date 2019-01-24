Vera Jo Higdon Henegar, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ January 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William Howard Henegar, Sr who passed away on Dec 17, 2018, and her parents Carl and Iona Higdon of LaFollette.

She is survived by her children Marilyn Giles (Smitty), Deborah Smith (Scott) and William Henegar, Jr (Sheri), grandchildren Kelly Reed, Charlie Giles, Terry Smith, Jodie Desmond (Ryan), and Jordan Henegar, and great grandchildren Mason Reed, Tucker and Carly Desmond, brothers Jack Higdon (Liz), Jerry Higdon (Becky), Ron Higdon (Peggye), Sam Higdon (Pam) and Bill Cox (Syondra) and many more extended family members.

Vera taught school for 37 years from second grade to high school, teaching in Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, and the Oslo American School in Oslo, Norway as she traveled with her husband in the Army. She was very active in her church, Memorial United Methodist, where she led Sunday School and managed the Memorial Scholarship Fund. She was also an avid bridge player. Her passion was her involvement in the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an honorary teachers’ organization where she was president several times of her local chapter, TN State President from 2001-2003, and chairman of several international committees.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their loving care during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Vera Jo Henegar Scholarship Fund – Pi Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Donations can be mailed to K. B. Benedict, PO Box 355, Knoxville, TN 37901

The family will receive friends at the Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton from 4:00-6:00PM on Friday, January 25, 2019 with the funeral service to follow at 6:00PM with the Rev. Donna Hester officiating. Vera’s interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lafollette on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1:00PM. www.holleygamble.com