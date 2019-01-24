Vance Carlyle Carter, age 59 of Knoxville died peacefully on January 10, 2019.

Vance, son of Bertha Elizabeth and William Lloyd Carter of Clinton, was born in

Knoxville, Tennessee. Vance graduated high school from Culver Military Academy in

Culver, Indiana.

Vance attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where he received a degree in

Electrical Engineering and a Bachelors degree in Architecture in 1988.

Vance was the sole proprietor of Big S Farms Hot Sauce and Salsa Company which was started in 1999. He crafted unique recipes for his products utilizing Habanero peppers grown in Cocke County TN. Three flavors of sauce were produced, including Tennessee Mountain Green, Tennessee Lightning, and Tennessee Thunder, along with three levels of salsa from Medium to Extra Hot. Mild was not an option. Vance’s renowned products have been distributed throughout the East Tennessee region for many years. Vance joined Ken Bronson Construction Co. Inc. as Designer, Senior Project Manager and Estimator in 2000. His devotion to this company was unprecedented. Vance’s love of architectural design often found him diligently working through the night on projects that required his level of focus. He had the unique ability to visualize projects in three dimensions, which allowed him to create details that far surpassed two dimensional drawings. One of his favorite projects was The Children’s Defense Fund Chapel, designed by Maya Lin and constructed on Alex Haley’s Farm in Norris TN. Here Vance designed templates to create canted siding to be applied to skewed arched exterior walls, thus allowing a truly horizontal appearance.

Vance was a brilliant man, and will be greatly missed.

Vance is preceded in death by parents William Lloyd and Elizabeth Plummer Carter; and brother, Kent Carter. He is survived by nephew, Aden Carter; niece, Sarah Elizabeth Carter; and great niece, Aaralyn Carter. Very special thanks to good friends Sandy Foster, Ellen Robinette and Ken Bronson.

A private burial will be held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com