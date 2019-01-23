Valerie Eloise Hicks, age 85, of Seymour, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Island Home Park Health & Rehab Center in Knoxville. She was born June 1, 1933 in Long Beach, California. She enjoyed doing pottery and knitting. She also loved the beauty of dancing and was very graceful with her steps. In earlier years, she and her husband owned and operated two used car dealerships in California, Action Auto & Elmo’s Used Cars; also two used car dealerships in Seymour, known as Ford Hill Sales & Motor Car Company. Mrs. Hicks had a very special Maltese named Tessa who brought sunshine into her life, especially after the loss of her precious husband of 60 years, Elmar Ray Hicks in 2013. She is also preceded in death by her parents, John & Edna Meek Marson; grandparents, William Newton Meek & Ethel Mae Richie Meek; aunt, Ethel Eloise Meek.

SURVIVORS

Daughters Donna Dee Payton & husband, Terry of Seymour

Debra Diane Hicks of Santa Fe, New Mexico

Son Stephen Ray Hicks & wife, Kathy of Knoxville

Grandchildren Jamaica Diane Parker & husband, Nick of Charleston, SC

Valerie Michelle Landry & husband, Oliver of Nashville

Jennifer Renee Gamon & husband, Ben of West Hills, CA

Crystal Caroline Looy of Hidden Hills, CA

Great-grandchildren Lennon & Dylan Landry, Grady & Lily Parker, Benjamin & Rose Gamon

A host of dear friends

She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in a private service by her family at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery off John Sevier Highway in Knoxville.