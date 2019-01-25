Home / Featured / Two rescued from Harriman building fire

Two rescued from Harriman building fire

Jim Harris

Two people had to be rescued from a building fire in Harriman on Thursday night.

Our partners at BBB-TV report that the Harriman Fire Department was alerted at around 8 pm Thursday to smoke coming from the vacant former home of Moore’s Body Shop on Emory Street.

Once firefighters made entry they found two men, believed to be homeless, and carried them to safety. Both men were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but refused a trip to the emergency room, however, both men–who were allegedly trying to stay warm–could face charges connected to the fire, which was extinguished very quickly. Units from the Kingston and Rockwood Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

