The Tennessee Valley Authority said Wednesday that 2018 was the wettest year in the Tennessee Valley in 129 years of record keeping.

There was a basin average of 67.1 inches of rain across the Tennessee Valley in 2018, according to the federal utility. The previous record was 65.1 inches in 1973.

The Tennessee Valley region normally averages 51 inches of rain a year.

TVA said rainfall totals in 2018 were increased in part by hurricanes Florence and Michael, as well as Winter Storm Diego.