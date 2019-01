Valley Apparel in Clinton

Now Hiring 30 Full Time plus positions

Primarily Sewing Machine Operators -However, there are other Positions Available

No previous sewing experience required

Day Shift Only

Paid Training – Excellent Benefits

Apply in person Monday thru Friday 8am – 2pm at Valley Apparel in Clinton.

Located on JD Yarnell Parkway beside True Value Home Center.



For more informtion call 865-259-6248