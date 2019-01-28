TN READS recognized as one of “most used library services” in the world

(Secretary of State release) The Tennessee Regional eBook and Audiobook Download System (TN R.E.A.D.S.) database has been recognized as one of the most used library services in the world. In 2018, TN R.E.A.D.S. circulated 3.7 million digital e-books, audiobooks, and videos to public library patrons throughout Tennessee.

The Tennessee State Library and Archives is 1 of 4 libraries receiving acknowledgement for achieving between 3 and 4 million digital checkouts in 2018. OverDrive, Inc., the world’s leading digital platform for libraries, released the list earlier this month and ranked Tennessee right behind the New York and Los Angeles Public Libraries.

According to the OverDrive, Inc. report, the popularity of these library systems is reflected in more than 4 million new digital library users that used the OverDrive app for the first time in 2018 and Tennessee has seen similar trends.

“Since TN R.E.A.D.S. opened in 2007, the service has seen phenomenal growth. The first year we checked out 55,000 e-books and audiobooks. Now we check out over 255,000 each month,” TN R.E.A.D.S. administrator Marion Bryant said.

TN R.E.A.D.S. offers users more than 197,000 eBooks, 75,000 audiobooks, and 4,100 videos, with new and popular titles being added every month. The digital titles can be downloaded or streamed to tablets, smartphones, computers and e-readers.

The top 5 titles borrowed from TN R.E.A.D.S. in 2018:

1. “The Whistler” by John Grisham

2. “Camino Island” by John Grisham

3. “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins

4. “Outlander” by Diana Gabaldon

5. “Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks

“We’re encouraged to see an increasing number of Tennesseans using this innovative and educational service,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “The popularity of this system is evident and we will continue to do our part to promote and support programs that serve our citizens well.”

Any Tennessean with an active library card from one the 186 public libraries in the Tennessee Regional Library System can use this free service.

For more information visit https://reads.overdrive.com.

